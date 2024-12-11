Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members. The couple took to social media and dropped unseen pictures from their traditional wedding ceremony.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya haven't spoken much about their wedding. However, at the 'Rana Daggubati Show', which is streaming on Prime Video, Rana invited his cousin and Naga Chaitanya, who got married to Sobhita a few days ago.

Naga Chaitanya poured his heart out and spoke about his aspirations

In a candid conversation, Rana asked Naga about how he envisions his life at 50. The actor revealed his dreams of being "happily married with a couple of kids." He clarified that his idea of a family isn't as large as their uncle Venkatesh Daggubati's, saying, "Not like Venky uncle. Maybe just one or two [kids]-that's good for me."

He added, "I'd take my son to the racetrack for go-karting, and if I have a daughter, I'd spend time exploring her hobbies, smiling at the thought. For him, it's about reliving the joyful memories of his childhood through his kids. "The moments we cherished growing up, I want to recreate those with them."

Rana took a moment to congratulate a recently married family member and said, "My little cousin got married this week to the lovely Sobhita. Let's all wish the couple an awesome family life ahead!"

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya break-up

For the uninitiated, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October 2021, after four years of their marriage. The actors issued a joint statement and requested privacy from fans.

"To all our well-wishers, After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship, which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the statement read.

Samantha is currently focusing on her career. The actor was last seen in Citadel Honey Bunny.