'Something worse…': Kashmera Shah meets with car accident in US; shares photos of blood-soaked cloth; Krushna Abhishek reacts

In an unfortunate turn of events actor Kashmera Shah met with a horrific incident. On Monday, she shared blood stained images of a cloth from her car.

In her heartfelt post, she expressed deep gratitude for her survival, acknowledging that it was a near-miss. "Thank you God for saving me. Such a freak accident. Something worse was about to happen... but it passed," she wrote.

Kashmera also shared her hope that there would be no lasting scars from the incident.

The actor is in the US and the accident happned while she was travelling in US after attending an event.

Krushna was not there with Kashmera at the time of the incident.

Her husband, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, later commented on the post to reassure fans, confirming that Kashmera was safe.

Kashmera Shah, who was alone at the time of the accident, shared that she was missing her family deeply, particularly her husband and children. "Live every day, one moment at a time. Can't wait to come back. Really missing my family today @krushna30 #rayaanksharma #krishaangksharma," she added in her post.

Many of her actor friends took to the comment section and asked her about her well-being.

Tannaz Irani wrote: "Omg this is scary! I hope you are ok now️️."

Pooja Bhatt wrote: "Oh Lord. What on earth happened Kash? Trust you are being taken care of?"

Rajesh Khattar, who is the father of actor Ishan Khatter, asked Kashmera what has happened, "Oh Lord. What on earth happened Kash? Trust you are being taken care of?"

About Kashmera and Krushna

Krushna and Kashmera recently appeared together on the reality cooking show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', hosted by comedian Bharti Singh. The show featured several celebrity pairs, including Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande and Rahul Vaidya-Aly Goni.

Krushna is currently seen on the second season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix, a popular comedy talk show that featured major stars during its first season, such as Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, and international music icon Ed Sheeran.

Kashmera Shah keep shuttling between the US and India. The couple is now settled in Los Angeles where they live with their twin sons - Rayaan and Krishaang.