'Some films work, some don't..': Akshay Kumar reacts to working on 4-5 films despite back-to-back flops

Akshay Kumar continues to be Bollywood's reigning 'Khiladi', known for his prolific filmography and multiple releases every year. However, despite putting in all his efforts and entering the masses with diverse roles, most of his recent films have struggled at the box office.

His previous films, Kesari 2 and Housefull 5, did manage to cross the Rs 100 crore mark globally, but they failed to receive the kind of appreciation fans and critics had anticipated. While Kesari 2, now streaming on OTT platforms, has been praised for Akshay's compelling performance, Housefull 5 has drawn criticism for its cringeworthy slapstick humour.

However, the backlash hasn't deterred Akshay from bringing out four to five films annually.

Akshay has been facing intense criticism for continuing to sign films despite their underwhelming box-office performance. Addressing the backlash in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actor responded, "I like it. I enjoy playing different characters, and why not? Some people complain about me doing four films a year, but I don't see why I shouldn't. If I'm getting work, I'm doing it. Some movies work, and some don't. A person has to work and go to the office every day; he can't just sit at home and say, 'Ab main thoda ruk jaata hoon.' I want to work. Because I do 4 films, I want to play different characters, and it gives me a lot of happiness."

Akshay further added, "I want to get into and try and play those characters, to work with so many directors and tell stories that haven't been told. I'm very happy I got to tell the story of C. Sankaran Nair. Before that, there were Sky Force, Sarfira, and many more films. I always try to get as close as possible."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's much-anticipated film Welcome to the Jungle has reportedly hit a roadblock. According to sources, the shoot has been halted due to serious financial issues. Although filming began in December 2023, there has been little progress over the last 9–10 months. The last known schedule was reportedly completed in August 2023, and since then, production has been at a standstill. Alarmingly, a significant portion of the film still remains to be shot.

He will next be seen in Akshay will be seen in Bhoot Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle, and Kannappa.