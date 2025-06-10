One of Bollywood's most popular comedy franchises, Housefull, is back with its fifth installment, and this time, with a twist. Released on Friday, June 6, Housefull 5 offers not one but two different climaxes, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, both currently running in theaters. Audiences can choose which version they want to watch.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma. Despite its strong box office performance, Housefull 5 has faced severe criticism for its crude and vulgar humor. Many critics and cinema-goers have slammed the film for objectifying women, calling the comedy tasteless and outdated.

A large section of netizens were of the view that the film should not have been made at all, branding both versions, 5A and 5B, equally lacklustre, lacking a concrete storyline.

Still, amid the backlash, Housefull 5 has achieved a major milestone. Within just four days of its release, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally. According to Saclink.com, the film's Indian net collection stands as follows.

Friday: Rs 24 crore Saturday: Rs 31 crore Sunday: Rs 32.5 crore Monday: Rs 13 crore Total: Rs 100.5 crore

With a reported budget of Rs 240 crore, the film still has a long way to go to turn profitable. Analysts believe that its performance in the third week will be crucial in determining its final box office standing.

The film has also marked the fourth-biggest opening of Akshay Kumar's career, trailing behind Mission Mangal, Sooryavanshi, and Gold. It has already surpassed the India net collections of his previous film, Kesari Chapter 2, which earned Rs 92.53 crore.

About the film

Housefull 5 spins a murder mystery set aboard a luxury cruise. A wealthy billionaire (played by Ranjeet) is mysteriously murdered right after announcing his intention to bequeath his entire fortune to his heir, Jolly. The twist? There are three Jollys on board: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. Along with their girlfriends (played by Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri), all three men become prime suspects.

#Housefull5Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

The whole movie is a 10/10 ??? Hilarious movie but the last 20-30 mins of climax are the highlight… you won’t be able to guess the killer till the last moment pic.twitter.com/eFO0G78swQ — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) June 6, 2025

Housefull 4 remains the highest-grossing film in the franchise with Rs 210.3 crore in lifetime earnings.