As the demand for high-quality tiles continues to rise in the construction and interior design sectors, Solizo Vitrified is capturing the spotlight with its expanding product lines and commitment to innovation. Headquartered in Morbi, Gujarat—a region synonymous with ceramic excellence—the brand is rapidly evolving with a focus on large-format vitrified tiles and newly launched white body tiles.

Solizo's core strength lies in its large-format offerings: 1000x1000mm, 1200x1200mm, and 1200x1800mm GVT and PGVT and Porcelain tiles. These formats not only meet global trends in seamless flooring and wall designs but also reflect the brand's adaptability to market shifts and design preferences. The tiles are manufactured with high precision, ensuring a flawless surface and long-lasting performance.

Building on this strength, Solizo has recently made a bold entry into the premium segment with the introduction of white body tiles. These tiles offer superior visual output, enhanced strength, and better surface clarity—qualities that make them highly suitable for premium living spaces and luxury commercial interiors.

"Our new white body series represents the future of interior aesthetics," noted Dipak Moradia, director from Solizo. "We're excited to introduce this line to architects and developers who value finesse and function in equal measure."

Founded with the aim to deliver excellence in ceramic manufacturing, Solizo has built a robust production setup that combines automation, stringent quality controls, and modern aesthetics. The company's investment in R&D, design innovation, and customer service has enabled it to remain agile and competitive.

Exporting to multiple international destinations, Solizo's products are making their mark globally as well. Strategic partnerships, streamlined logistics, and consistent branding have allowed the company to reach new geographies while retaining strong domestic momentum.

Sustainability also remains at the core of Solizo's vision. From using recyclable materials to deploying water-efficient manufacturing processes, the company aims to reduce its ecological footprint while meeting industrial demand.

With the Indian tile market projected to grow significantly due to increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and rising lifestyle aspirations, Solizo's future looks promising. The company plans to further scale production, enhance its digital presence, and introduce more technologically advanced tile collection

About Solizo Vitrified:

Solizo Vitrified, based in Morbi, Gujarat, is a premium manufacturer of GVT, PGVT, and white body tiles. With a strong emphasis on large-format styles, sustainable manufacturing, and design innovation, Solizo is quickly becoming a trusted brand in the global ceramics industry.