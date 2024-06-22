Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan, is garnering rave reviews from critics and movie-goers. The film is holding steady at the box office and inching towards Rs 50 crore at the box office.

The film on Friday made Rs 3.32 crore. The film has now collected a total of 43.45 Crore NBO.

Box-office report of Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion collected Rs 5.40 crore on its first Friday and witnessed a 45% growth on its Day 2, raking in Rs 7.70 crore on Saturday.

The film saw a remarkable 100% growth on Day 3, Sunday, collecting Rs 11.01 crore.

On Day 4, Monday, the film collected Rs 6.01 crore.

On Day 5, Tuesday, the film made a collection of Rs 3.6 crore. After this consistency, the film collected Rs 3.40 crore on Day 6, Wednesday, and is holding well by earning Rs 3.01 crore on Day 7, Thursday.

Celebs shower love; praise Kartik's performance in Chandu Champion

Filmmaker Karan Johar watched Kartik Aaryan-led Chandu Champion and took to social media and review his film.

Taking to Instagram stories Karan Johar wrote, "Solid, sincere, Supreme, Kabir Khan directs this brave and inspiring life tale like a love letter to the human spirit! Kartik Aaryan gives his career-best performance with a humane and honest portrayal... a must-watch.(sic)"

Reacting to his gesture, Kartik said on Instagram Stories, "Thank you, Karan. Means a lot."

On Friday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also lauded Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion. "Kabirrrrrrrr just loved the film, you are such a beautiful storyteller, and you brought such an incredible story to life, was so emotional to see this story and how beautifully you have made this film. (sic)," wrote Katrina.

Based on the real-life story of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, Kartik plays the role of Petkar, while actor Vijay Raaz portrays the role of his coach in the film. The film also features Rajpal Yadav and Bhuvan Arora.

About Karan and Kartik's feud

Kartik and Karan's feud began after Karan announced recasting for Dostana 2. The film was originally announced with Kartik, Janhvi Kapoor, and Laksh Lalwani as the lead cast.

Recently, Kartik, who has been quiet about being dropped from the film's sequel, told Lallantop he only wants to focus on his work and not address any controversies. He said, "I was silent when the news came about and I choose to stay silent even now. I am 100% focused on my work and when controversies of such nature happen, I stay calm about them. I don't get involved a lot in them and I don't have to prove anything to anyone by getting involved."