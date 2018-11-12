Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta has refused to take action against people who allegedly participated in the protests and disrespected the Supreme Court verdict on the Sabarimala case that allowed women to enter the temple.

Two women had filed a petition against a few people for allegedly violating the apex court's order.

The petition was filed by a person named AV Varsha against P Ramavarma Raja, the chairman of the trust that manages the affairs of Pandalam Palace, who is alleged to have written a letter to Kandararu Rajeevaru, the head priest of Sabarimala temple, asking him to shut down the temple if any rituals were violated. Both the individuals disapproved entry of women in the temple.

Geena Kumari, a lawyer from Thiruvananthapuram, has also filed a petition against advocate PS Sreedharan Pillai, president, state committee, Bhartiya Janta Party; advocate Muraleedharan Unnithan KG, a BJP leader in Pathanamthitta and Kollam Thulasi, a movie artist.

The contempt petition stated Thulasi made disrespectful comments by saying that women should be ripped apart; one half should be sent to Delhi and another to Kerala Chief Minister. Muraleedharan Unnithan was accused of saying that the Constitution should be burned to the ground during a protest march.

The petition stated that the detesters have been organising several protests and social media campaigns to resist the Supreme Court verdict.

The matter was handed over to Tushar Mehta after Attorney General KK Venugopal withdrew from the case considering that he had earlier supported the bar against the entry of women in Sabarimala temple, while representing the Travancore Devaswom Board.