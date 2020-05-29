Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah, who is among the few actors who got an opportunity to work with late actor Irrfan Khan in Meghna Gulzar's much-acclaimed Talvar. He recently shared his mindboggling experience and fond memories about Irrfan as a person off-screen.

"I had a great experience working with him. He was the most chilled-out actor on the set. He used to give suggestions between the shots so I got to learn a lot from him. He was a different person behind the camera," Sohum Shah said on working with Irrfan Khan in Talvar in an interview with TOI.

On talking more about how he was always inspired by Irrfan Khan, Sohum said, "The one thing that I have learnt from him is to live in the moment. He used to be relaxed and not worry or stress out on things. He thought that once you are relaxed you are in control of the situation. He had amazing control over his mind."

Sohum first met Irrfan Khan at 'The Lunch Box' party. He confessed he was an ardent fan of his work. Even Irrfan had seen Sohum's aspirational project 'Ship of Theseus' so hence showered all his praises on Sohum. Sohum had candidly asked Irrfan as in how he acts with such ease and what are his methods, to which Irrfan aptly replied saying, 'I am still searching for it, everybody is'.

Sohum further added "Despite being one of the most talented and versatile actors, he was still in search of methods to make himself better. He was very evolved, not only as an actor but as a human being too."

When Sohum got to know about Irfan's demise he was completely shattered and was left speechless In his last movie Irfan despite battling cancer he looked all well and never thought that he would leave us so soon. He also said, "I have worked with him and have spent time with him. I looked up to him as an actor. I have learnt a lot from him. It is a great loss for the film industry."

The industry had lost a gem and it's irreplaceable damage and Sohum sharing his personal insights reveals a lot of things about outstanding as an actor and a great human being Irrfan Khan was.