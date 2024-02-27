Salman Khan is not just a maverick producer, director, and actor but also a doting brother and son. And just like Salman Khan, his brother Sohail Khan, and Sohail's son Nirvaan, it's all about loving your family.

Sohail Khan, Salma Khan, Nirvaan, and others papped exiting Mumbai airport.

The happy family was recently clicked at the Mumbai airport and the family reminded us of Hum Saat Saat Hai, The Khan-daan, including Sohail Khan, his son Nirvaan, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, her husband Aayush Sharma, and their mother Salma Khan, were spotted in Sharjah attending the Celebrity Cricket League. On Tuesday evening, Khan-daan was papped, returning from their trip together.

It was Sohail's sweet gesture that won everyone's hearts. Sohail Khan was seen taking care of his mom Salma Khan, and escorting her out in a wheelchair.

In the video, the actor opted for a blue denim, a black t-shirt, and a colorful cap, and he carefully took care of his mom and escorted her wheelchair-bound mother towards the car.

Salma wore a black salwar kameez.

Sohail's son Nirvaan Khan carried Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma's daughter Ayat Sharma on his shoulder.

Salman Khan spotted at the airport

Bhaijaan Salman Khan exited the airport with his bodyguards. While exiting the airport, he greeted his two young fans.

Last week, Salman Khan and his family attended the WPL match and cheered for the teams. Salman Khan's new clean-shaven look wowed fans.

The second round of the Women's Premier League began with a bang on Friday night. Who's who from B-town set the tempo high at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Salman Khan, along with Abdu Rozik, cheered.

On Thursday, Salman Khan made a head-turning appearance at the airport. Salman was indeed in a jovial mood as he hugged a couple of his fans and even greeted the airport security personnel warmly. He also met politician Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan at the airport.

Salman Khan will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'The Bull'. The actor also has 'Tiger Vs Pathaan' in his kitty.

Sohail Khan also revealed his plans to revive 'Sher Khan', which will have Salman Khan in the lead.

Back in 2012, Sohail Khan announced his directorial debut, Sher Khan, starring Salman Khan. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the shoot never began. Now, Sohail Khan shared an update and said that the film will be on the floors in 2025. Giving an update on the project and why it got delayed for so long, Sohail told News 18, "That's (VFX) one area where technology is growing by bounds. Every time we would finish the scripting of Sher Khan, I would watch another Marvel film, and that used to make me feel backdated in terms of what I'd written and how I wanted the action to be. I knew that by the time the film came out, it would look backdated."

The news of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan collaborating for Tiger vs Pathaan going on the floor in 2026 also got fans excited.