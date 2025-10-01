The month gone by, September, was filled with birthday celebrations in the Khan and Kapoor households. This month saw Kareena Kapoor (September 21), Ranbir Kapoor (September 28), and now Soha-Kunal's daughter, Inaaya, celebrated her 8th birthday on September 29, 2025, keeping up with the family tradition. Inaaya's birthday was celebrated in the presence of her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, aunt Kareena Kapoor, and cousins Taimur and Jeh.

Several inside photos and videos from the intimate birthday celebrations were shared by Saba Pataudi, Inaaya's aunt, as well as Inaaya's mom, actor Soha Ali Khan.

In the Instagram carousel, Soha, Kareena, Sharmila Tagore, and Inaaya posed with Jeh and Taimur. Soha hid the faces of Jeh, Taimur, and Inaaya with emojis, maintaining their privacy and adhering to Kareena's earlier request.

Soha captioned the carousel, "Happy 8th!! Many were missed today, but we did our best. Thank you for all your wishes, your presents, your love ... @fairylights.events @panchhi_bykanupriya @cottoncandycasa @rakhiwaleindia @neeruscakes thank you for making our day so special."

Earlier, on Inaaya's birthday, Kareena took to social media to wish her niece and shared unseen photos from her archives, but did not hide Inaaya's face. Eagle-eyed netizens noticed this and slammed Kareena for not blurring out or hiding Inaaya's face, despite Soha hiding her sons' photos. Netizens criticised Kareena and advised her to respect Inaaya's privacy as well.

A user wrote, "Bebo is definitely not a considerate person .. she is very self centered and i m not saying because of this one incident she has a mean streak in her.."

Another wrote, "Kareena only cares about herself. She should respect that not everyone wants their children out for media consumption like she does with her kids."

The third one said, "When Soha is doing it she ( kareena) also could have.."

Saif-Kareena requested paps not to click photos of thier kids Jeh and Taimur

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his home in Mumbai during an attempted burglary on January 16. The actor managed to rescue his children, Jeh and Taimur, along with the rest of his family, but was stabbed six times by the intruder, resulting in severe injuries. He subsequently underwent surgery.

Following the attack, Kareena and Saif have urged the media to respect their privacy and have repeatedly requested paparazzi not to click pictures of their children, Taimur and Jeh, for safety reasons. However, they have allowed the media to photograph them personally.

Following in Kareena and Saif's footsteps, Alia Bhatt has also deleted photos of her daughter, Raha, from Instagram and requested the media not to click photos or videos of her for security reasons.