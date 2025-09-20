Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan & Vishal Jethwa's Homebound selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2026; Alia Bhatt, Kareena, Sara Ali Khan cheer

Filmmaker and head honcho of Dharma Productions Karan Johar is on cloud nine as his produced film Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2026 in the Best International Feature category. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Taking to social media, Karan Johar shared, "We are deeply honoured and humbled that HOMEBOUND has been selected as India's official entry to the Academy Awards... Neeraj Ghaywan's labour of love is sure to find a home in a million hearts across the world."

Neeraj Ghaywan added, "I'm deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars. Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I'm extremely grateful."

Before its release in India, the film had already made its presence felt at several foreign film festivals. Now the film is gearing up for its worldwide release.

Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebs react to Homebound's Oscar entry

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt message on social media, congratulating Karan Johar and the entire team behind the film. She posted a poster of Homebound and wrote, "Congratulations to my love @karanjohar. To the incredible @neeraj.ghaywan, @adarpoonawalla, @apoorva1972, @ishaankhatter, @janhvikapoor, @vishaljethwa06, @reem_sameer8, and @dharmamovies. This is one film I can't wait to watch."

Ananya Panday also expressed her excitement, sharing her thoughts on Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Wow!! This is incredible. Congratulations to the entire team. Can't wait to watch this beautiful heartbreaking film in cinemas. Everything that you make is a masterclass. So happy for all of you!!!"

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram account, Alia penned, "Congratulations to the entire team!! This is so special.. Fingers and toes crossed".

The cast of the film also penned heartfelt notes.

Thrilled about her latest professional milestone, Janhvi called the film "nothing short of a dream,". The 'Dhadak' actress took to her IG and shared, "Every part of this film has been nothing short of a dream. The journey, the people, what this story means, and how personal it's been for everyone in our team. At every step, I have been thankful I could witness this journey, which in my mind was truly the reward in itself."

"Everything since has been a celebration of all these people that I love and respect so much, for their talent, their goodness and their courage. @neeraj.ghaywan @karanjohar @vishaljethwa06 @ishaankhatter this movie and even its journey, has been about hope, in so many more ways than one would expect in cinemas on the 26th of September :), "Janhvi added.

Homebound lauded at international film festivals

Homebound was selected in the Un Certain Regard section at the festival held in May. After its screening at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, the audience gave the team a standing ovation for nearly nine minutes. This moment was emotional for the entire team.

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa's Homebound was also selected for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025, where it was screened at the TIFF Gala Presentation. The film also received a standing ovation at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival. Additionally, it was shortlisted for the TIFF People's Choice International Award and was named second runner-up.

The story revolves around two friends, Mohammad Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan Kumar (Vishal Jethwa). Both dream of becoming police officers, but the age-old barriers of society, like caste and religious disparities, repeatedly stand in their way. Shoaib is hindered by his religious identity, and Chandan by his caste.

The character of Sudha Bharti (Janhvi Kapoor) has a pivotal role to play in the story.

Earlier, Neeraj Ghaywan directed Masaan (2015). The film will be released in India on September 26, 2025.