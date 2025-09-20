Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan has finally made his directorial debut with The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. The show dropped on September 18 at noon, and ever since its release, social media users have been actively sharing clips on Instagram, Reddit, and Twitter.

The series dives into what really happens behind the scenes in Bollywood, also touching upon the nepotism vs. outsiders debate, with Karan Johar dubbed as the "Bollywood mafia." It even features cameos from Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Rajamouli, among others.

Not just SRK fans, but even Bollywood celebs have given a huge shoutout to Aryan for his first project.

Let's take a look at who said what!

Aryan's sister and actor Suhana Khan shared her favourite scene from the series, which also happens to be a fan favourite.

On Friday, Suhana took to Instagram Stories to reshare a fan page's video featuring a hilarious sequence from the show. The scene shows Raghav Juyal singing the iconic Kaho Na Kaho song originally picturised on Emraan Hashmi. In the viral clip, Emraan tries to speak as Raghav and Lakshya (Aasmaan's character name) breaks into a rendition of the cult song from Murder.

The caption on the fan video read: "Every Emraan Hashmi fan can relate to this. One of the best scenes from The Ba**ds of Bollywood. Aryan Khan's humour is on point."* Resharing it, Suhana wrote: "My favourite scene ever okay "

Neetu Kapoor also joined in the celebration. Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote, "What a blockbuster show @aryan, binge-watched it!! So so entertaining. Congratulations, proud parents @gaurikhan @iamsrk."

Had an amazing time at the premiere of Netflix’s Aryan Khan directorial debut, the “Ba**ds of Bollywood.” The scripting, casting, mounting and production values were top notch. But the funniest part was no stone was left unturned in the irreverence, poking humour and observations… https://t.co/59u8abfK1l — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) September 18, 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan called it super fun and "absolutely loved" the binge-worthy drama.

Actor Akshay Kumar congratulated SRK and Gauri on Aryan's debut, writing on his Instagram story, "All the best @aryan beta (son), may this be the start of something truly amazing. Congratulations to the proud parents, @iamsrk & @gaurikhan on such an incredible beginning (sic)!"

Taking to his X account, Madhuri Dixit, husband, Dr Nene, reposted a video of him and Madhuri posing for photographs at the event. In the caption, he wrote, "Had an amazing time at the premiere of Netflix's Aryan Khan directorial debut, the 'Ba***ds of Bollywood." The scripting, casting, mounting and production values were top-notch. But the funniest part was no stone was left unturned in the irreverence, poking humour and observations at all aspects of the Bollywood equation."

He added, "Some will say that the nepotism equation comes full circle. But Aryan actually learned the hard way, studying his craft at USC in one of the world's finest film schools. The feat is coming out of the shadows of his father, Shah Rukh Khan, which I think Aryan is doing admirably with this debut. Can't wait to see the rest of the series. Let me know what you think."

Raghav Juyal, who plays Lakshya's character's best friend Parvaiz, says he was struck by Aryan's conviction. He said, "The greatest directors of the world take years to find their voice, and still, they are figuring it out. The best thing about Aryan is that he knows what he wants, and he will do it even if the world stands against him. That voice is so strong, which is so brave as a director. He is such a brave risk-taker for a first-time director that I was shocked."

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna also gave a warm shoutout, "@aryan rise and shine, we are all rooting for you... You both must be so proud... @gaurikhan and @iamsrk (sic)."

Producer Sunita Gowariker praised the series too, "Bollywood... you have outdone yourself, wishing you success and only success always! God bless you... @redchilliesent @netflix_in @sunarkgowariker @wang.32."

Producer Guneet Monga shared a poster of the show with the caption, "My boys @raghavjuyal and @lakshya are back with #TheB**dsOfBollywood... What an incredible riot of a debut @__aryan!! More power @redchilliesent! Can't wait to watch the rest of the episodes."

Within the first 20 minutes of the show, eight celebrities make special appearances. Karan Johar appears in an extended appearance, spanning multiple episodes. Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Disha Patani, Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao and Sara Ali Khan make cameos in this episode. Later, there are Aamir Khan and SS Rajamouli in the show. Among others, we also see Badshah, Emraan Hashmi and Arshad Warsi making a special appearance.

A clip from the film that has gone viral shows Ranbir, Karan, and Anya Singh's banter

Ranbir walks into the room and tells Karan, "F**k all jacket, Karan." To this, the filmmaker quickly replies, "Oh, f**k you too."

Ranbir then meets Anya's character and asks her for a vape and tells her to be his manager. She declines his offer and leaves. After Anya leaves, Karan tells Ranbir she is naive. Ranbir responds by saying, "It's called loyalty."