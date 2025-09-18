And the wait is finally over! Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan makes his directorial debut with the Netflix web series Ba**ds of Bollywood, which is streaming from today, September 18.

Ahead of the grand release, SRK and Netflix hosted a special celebrity screening in Mumbai on Wednesday, where the who's who of Bollywood turned up for the premiere. From the Ambanis to Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, Mona Singh, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, SRK's entire family, Bobby Deol, and many others attended the star-studded night.

At this moment I was so emotional and crying,I can't believe I'm seeing #AryanKhan doing this and filming his dad with so much love and running to take the picture,when my sister looked at me here I was with tears in my eyes?❤️#ShahRukhKhan @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/0uHmtLRfu5 — SHAHD SRK (fan account) (@Shahd62336371) September 18, 2025

The event was high on glitz and glamour, but one moment that truly stole the spotlight on social media was a heartwarming father-son exchange between Shah Rukh and Aryan. A viral video shows Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam posing for shutterbugs. Moments later, as SRK posed solo for the paps, Aryan quickly rushed forward and clicked multiple shots of his father from different angles. Gauri, Suhana, and AbRam were seen smiling as Aryan captured his dad's pictures.

The adorable moment went viral in no time, with netizens praising the bond between SRK and his son.

Many even said Aryan is well-raised, while fans flooded the comments section with reactions, calling it adorable and the best moment from the screening.

Another highlight of the evening was Kajol posing with Ajay Devgn and SRK. Kajol also took to her social media and shared a video and photo carousel featuring her with Aryan, Suhana, SRK, and Gauri.

The series stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, and Mona Singh, among others.