In software engineering, the gap between knowledge and work becomes closer and a lot of people are taking inspiration from the unusual lives of IT professionals like Elias Naduvath Varghese.

However, facilitating the bridge to a tech-centered future is just a single focus point in the broader agenda of Elias Naduvath Varghese, a software engineer turned first-time entrepreneur- an industry innovator, who has spurred significant growth for his IT company through his unique technical skills and inexhaustible dedication. Performed a spectacular career in various companies in different sectors, namely Walmart, Apple, Autodesk, eBay, and Kaiser Permanente, Elias has consistently exhibited adaptability, knowledge, and fearless innovation.

Elias's path to the current time started back in 2004 when he received a masters degree. And then he began working as a software engineer. As a young developer his short-term victories on the field made him stand out with his great talent in mastering the many technological and platform tools, which were unmatched in the young his age group. Walmart made him realize that he can do better than that so he decided to relocate to the United States in 2012 to work on an important project for Wipro.

In America, Elias' education continued to flow where he acquainted himself with multiple types of Software programming languages and multiple domains sectors like eCommerce, media, entertainment and Healthcare etc. This man demonstrated the ability to deliver magic in all Software sectors, including Programming in multiple different programming languages, Networking, Cybersecurity and DevOps, the list of which is by no means finite. Such work did not only bring innovation but also transformation to the IT industry.

Besides being vital to the transition, Elias's biggest achievement was assisting in moving eCommerce software from the previously used legacy servers in-house to the Microsoft Azure cloud. This migration had a revolutionary effect on our work, leading to drastic improvements in task effectiveness and overall efficiency.

In the period of the pandemic COVID-19, among other Angel speakers, Elias came forward once again. He functioned as a key person who coordinated the process of adding in a dedicated vaccination flow application for the business enterprise Sam's Club, which helped the fight against the spread of the pandemic across the globe. The fact that he first addressed an issue like this shows how far Elias is capable of reaching when it comes to solving global problems.

Elias specializes in Docker, Kubernetes, Helm, and Jenkins as well as web programming with the Java Spring Boot framework, Hibernate, and JPA. He has hands-on experience in Agile and Scrum technologies, having worked as a developer in several areas, including Java J2EE REST and SOAP web services, DevOps, CI/CD automation, and release and operations management. The clients he has worked for include Walmart, Apple, eBay, Autodesk, and Kaiser Permanente.

Aside from his immense contribution to the world of software development and technological innovation, Elias has also made profound, non-computer-related contributions as well. He laid a foundation for the SEO project for a website, this being a major factor in keyword search optimization, expansion of audience base, and online engagement with the website. Furthermore, Elias implemented the Splunk systems monitoring feature which gave him the ability to monitor the events from logs, guarding the digital infrastructure of the organization the most. Moreover, they brought Prometheus and Grafana systems for live problem alerts which only refined the digital framework; and it is still a work in progress.

The career history of Elias Naduvath Varghese highlights his talent and superb performance in the software development field. His incredible story shows that presence of mind and stable pursuit of excellent results are the ones that success depends on. His capability of ready change, flexible response, and deep knowledge in the field of information technology are the ones that make him a star employee of the IT industry. The career path followed by Mr. Naduvath Varghese forms a beacon to software development candidates around the world.

