Sofia Richie soaked up some sun and looked good doing it. The model teased her fans with a sizzling new snap to her social media.

In the snap Sofia could be seen flaunting her figure in a skimpy leopard print bikini. 'ready to let the sun go, and accept the cold.. i guess,' she captioned the photo. She accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Reportedly, Sofia has been in Miami these last few days with her boyfriend of two years, Scott Disick. Apparently, since getting together with Scott, Sofia has bonded with his long-term ex Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of his children Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four.

She has remained private about her romance with Scott, and earlier this year she explained her reasoning.

'I think a lot of people think they have to prove their relationships through social media and I'm just happy being private about my relationship,' Sofia said.

Covering the April issue of Tatler, she explained: 'It's not like I won't post pictures about it, but I like having my little private life.'

