Sofia Richie had unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram. Reportedly, Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian became Instagram official back in September. It looks like Sofia doesn't want anything to do with Scott Disick's ex.

It appears as if the feeling is mutual as Kourtney didn't follow Sofia in the first place. However, despite no longer being connected via social media with Kourtney, Sofia does still follow her sister Kim, Kylie, and Khloe and her mom Kris Jenner.

The 21-year-old's suspicious Instagram unfollow comes amid news that she will no longer film the family's hit E! show. Sofia, who made her debut on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in October, revealed she isn't going to return to the show when asked about it at an event earlier this week. 'No,' Sofia said about whether she will still film KUWTK. 'Because I want to get into acting.'

Kourtney has included Scott and Sofia on various family vacations over the last two years, and even invited Richie to the famed Kardashian Christmas Eve party. While she was initially not on board with the young model due to her 15-year age difference with 36-year-old Disick, sources recently said that the Poosh founder had totally come around.

But now it looks like the truce is off and Kourtney no longer wants Sofia around. Reportedly, Richie has been dating Kourtney's ex Scott Disick since 2017, and after a getting off on a rocky foot with the Kardashians, they seemed to embrace her.

Covering the April issue of Tatler, she explained: 'It's not like I won't post pictures about it, but I like having my little private life.'

Sofia Richie has apparently been romancing Scott since 2017, but despite their almost two-year relationship, there are still some critics who condemn their love. But there are those who are not fans of Soctt Disick and Sofia Richie as a couple.

Sofia and Kourtney may be butting heads at the moment but it looks like Sofia still wants a productive personal and professional relationship with the rest of the Kardashian clan.