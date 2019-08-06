Model turned nun Sofia Hayat posted a screenshot of Jacqueline Fernandez's recent Instagram post, and expressed disappointment at the actress apparently endorsing fairness product.

Jacqueline recently posted a close-up picture of herself flaunting freckles on her face, and asked her followers to talk about their skin problems.

There was nothing wrong with the post until Jacqueline recommended a particular product to a fan who asked her advice on skin lightning. Like many others Sofia did not approve the actress' act of actually promoting a fairness product, instead of telling the person to accept and love the original skin colour.

Below is the message that Sofia gave to Jacqueline on the post:

Dear Jackie, We have met and I love your personality. That is why I was disappointed when I saw this on your Instagram. A fan asked you how to make skin fair, and you responded with a link to Lotus creams. I am not sure if you are being paid by them for advertising, which I guess you are, because the first thing you should have said to this person, is that making skin fair is a silly idea and you should be proud of the colour of your skin. As you know in India, having dark skin is mocked at, so if you supported this it would have been great! Dark skin is beautiful, and this pressure should not be put on people. It's old fashioned and a very stupid way of thinking that fairness equals attractiveness. Secondly, the fairness cream by this company contains a certain chemical which is a known agitant to breast cancer. Methylparaben is widely used as a preservative in women's cosmetics, such as skin creams and deodorants. This compound has been found intact within breast cancer tissues. Some researchers suggest that methylparaben may increase risk of breast cancer, or accelerate the growth of these tumors. I think you are a wonderful person, but please be responsible when you recommend something like this, people look up to you for beauty advice, and I am sure it was not your intention, and I know many stars are paid a lot of money to promote these things, but in life, morality, truth and health are more important than money.

Namaste Shalom Salaam.

Sofia Hayat.

We wonder what Jacqueline has to say about this.