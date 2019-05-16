Model turned nun, Sofia Hayat posted a bold picture on Instagram that got her trolled on social media.

Sofia, who now calls herself by the name Gaia Mother Sofia, posted a topless photo on social media with an interesting caption. While she posed topless on the picture, she captioned it "Sparkle..because YOU ARE A STAR [sic]".

The picture shows the controversial personality posing while flaunting major side boob. She posted the same image on Instagram story as well. Sofia's followers found it amusing to see her calling herself a "spiritual guru", and at the same time posing semi-nude on social media.

A lot of comments poured in either mocking the former Bigg Boss contestant or making nasty remarks. However, Sofia is not new to such lewd comments as she hardly bothers about those, and she keeps posting sensual pictures online.

Sofia has always been controversy's favourite child. Apart from her nude photoshoot long time ago, she had hogged limelight for her alleged affair with Cricketer Rohit Sharma some years back. She was also one of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss show.