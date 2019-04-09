Internet sensation Sofia Hayat is not a new name to controversies. The diva, who is constantly under the spotlight for her unabashed comments, sensuous Instagram photos and remarkable style sense, has landed in another soup of sorts.

Sofia had recently shared a picture baring all her assets and leaving very little to the imagination. Though tastefully done, the picture did create a storm on social media. Netizens flocked in huge numbers to troll and lambast the model for her exposing herself this way.

While sharing the picture, Hayat had written, "When will people grasp this truth instead of grabbing their dicks and calling women sluts! I have had a few guys email me asking for a one night stand after publishing these. Women even call other women sluts! Worse is they even tricked people into thinking religion tells you to cover up! People don't get the true meaning behind stories like Adam and Eve. They were innocent and walked about naked then the evil came and they looked at each other shamefully...so to come back to this, is divine; come back to how we were before the evil took over...your thoughts should be divine..see with love not lust..live with your heart...but it is the intention behind how you look at this.. my naked body .. that makes the difference. When they bow their heads infront of these gods in temples..do they get a hard on!!! No! They walk In bowing their head at the truth..beauty and divinity! Those that don't...are effected by the devil! Influenced by his lies! Don't be influenced by the dark! This image and women in true nakedness, (with the exception of pornography, which actually demonises the sacred feminine) is the divine goddess. Satnam Shivani Sundharam! Hare Om! Allah Hu Akbar!"

The picture got many mean, nasty and undignified comments. Shocked with one of the comments, Sofia has now asked, "don't read all my comments..but Times of India printed this one. This guy said this to my picture..so am shocked really that people like him think like this! Is he real? Do people like this exist? Tell me this is not what all Indians are like? What do you think of his comment? #timesofindia #rape #rapeculture #india #dailymail #thesun #thestandard #bbc."

Well, it certainly looks like another storm is coming her way pretty soon!