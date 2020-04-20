Sofia Hayat has been making a lot of headline for her controversial and naked pictures on social media. Recently, the ex-Big Boss contestant landed in trouble for her 'I give my orgasm to Om' post. She shared a photo where she could be seen nude, only wearing a Chunni, which was captioned, "OM is the first erotic sound that came from the cosmos.. an expression of pure ecstasy and love!!! I have given my sacred orgasm back to OM because OM gave all of you her sacred orgasm."

Now, yet again, the actress and model have bared it all on Instagram in a picture where she can be seen playing with her assets. Sizzling Sofia has posted a nude picture with her hands covering her breast and called herself a 'goddess'.

She wrote, "I am Goddess!! I would have shown you beautiful breasts and nipples, but some people are offended with naked Goddesses!! Full image available on onlyfans." The post was followed by the hashtag #freethenipple.

Sofia is famous for posting bold pictures on Instagram and talking about women sexuality. Her last spiritual post irked a lot of people and Hindu Indian Nationalist Ramesh Solanki announced through that he has filed an online complaint against the actress for hurting the Hindu sentiments and insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses.

Check out the tweet:

Filed online complaint against @sofiahayat for hurting Hindu sentiments and insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses on her @instagram

account

I really hope govt takes strict action against such people and accounts@ippatel @TajinderBagga @ShefVaidya @AskAnshul @MODIfiedVikas pic.twitter.com/qp4R41nIdf — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) April 18, 2020

In one of her sensuous videos, she can be posing boldly with just a chunni and talk about Hinduism and Islam. She posted the video with a caption, "I love Hinduism and Islam. People who think nudity is a sin are sinful. I made this video to address those who have no true understanding of the sacred feminine force and of Maa Kali and Shiva and Allah and Buddha."

While some of her fans rejoice the bold avatar of Hayat, some are usually irked and consider Sofia's post disrespectful towards Hinduism.

Have a look at Sofia's Bold avatar on Social Media: