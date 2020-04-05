Former Bigg Boss contestant and model-turned-nun Sofia Hayat is known for her sizzling avatar and popular on social media. The controversial diva has now gone naked on Instagram which has grabbed several eyebrows.

Sofia posted a picture wherein she bared it all and covered her assets with a saree cloth. She wrote in her caption that she is not ashamed or afraid to be sexual and sensual beings. "The sacred sex of woman has risen and you are seeing it now in all women," read an excerpt from her statement on Instagram.

Read her full statement post here:

"Truth!!!! I am in ANANDA

My body tells me what is happening..and right now my kundalini is powerful!!! I have emerged without shame that has been placed upon us women! I released the shame of all women! I have no shame!!! Finally, I HAVE NO SHAME!!! glory be!! The sacred sex of woman has risen and you are seeing it now in all women..we are not ashamed or afraid to be sexual and sensual beings...temples of erotic ecstasy of the energy of GOD...for we are creators.

Our sexuality was shamed and exploited by masculine energies that had no respect for us..but now we claim our own sexuality, and dance naked in the light of the moon and in the golden bath of the sun!!! They rejoice in our freedom and truth! Hear the angels sing, "for she is now free"... When a woman releases her sexuality without shame, she will feel the power of the powerful, divine Goddess that resides in her and remembers...how the ancients revered and worshiped her in this state of powerful ecstasy...for they knew that her ecstasy is connected to all good and abundance that manifests, and that has manifested in the universe..

WOMAN IT IS YOUR TIME!!! You are the mother, daughter, wife, god...of all...you are the divine pure erotic dance of creation.

WOMAN IT IS YOUR TIME TO

BE ALL

Prana is the life force, and Sushumna is the central channel for that force. This mantra helps draw energy up the spine for healing. Hari and Har are names of God.

When prana and apana flow together through Sushumna - the central passage of the spinal column - to the top of the head, the experience of samadhi takes place, which is the goal of all yogic practice.

(कुण्डलिनी).—How importance kuṇḍalinī is in the path or liberation is explained in Haṭhayoga Pradīpaka in the chapter samādhi. "When kuṇḍalinī is awakened through various means, one enters into the state of samādhi automatically. The one, who knows the path abandons all actions when his prāṇa enters into suṣumna (technically speaking it is through citriṇi-nāḍi, which is the inner most nāḍi in suṣumna. He is liberated when kuṇḍalinī enters into sahasrāra."

It's happening to me now!!! Divine ecstasy and complete bliss!!!! Namaste Shalom Salaam

Gaia Mother Sofia.."

While some of her followers supported her view, many others started ridiculing her in the comments. Many trolled her saying she is promoting "naked yoga", but she is covering herself with the piece of clothing.

Some called it just another act of publicity, and a few others as always, made nasty comments. The former Bigg Boss contestant, who now calls herself "Gaia Mother Sofia Allah Maa", also got slammed for posting such "obscene" photos in the name of religion and God. Nonetheless, she seems to be unfazed by any such criticisms as she often makes such posts.