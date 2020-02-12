Model turned actress Sofia Hayat who is known for her controversial statement and straight forward opinions is now enjoying a very good phase of her life. The actress who dated Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and also had an unsuccessful marriage with a young guy named Vlad Stanescu. The actress is now again open to a relationship but this time she needs someone like her.

Talking about the same former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat said, "Now for sure I want a mature person, after dating someone younger. If he's younger he must have made his own life, say well settled. My ex had nothing in his pocket. I thought I could help him to become something. But I think to become a man you must become something on your own with work hard. My life is about travelling and exploring the world. I agree that knowledge does come with age, but then I dated an older guy who was insecure because he thought someone would take me away from him and that he wasn't good enough. I guess what I really want is someone like me! Rich, spiritual, happy, no baggage and full of magic!"

Sofia Hayat is known for appearing in Bollywood movies like "Exitz " and "The Unforgettable" among others. She also appeared in television reality shows like "Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki" ; "Superdude" and "Comedy Nights Bachao".