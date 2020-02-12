Sofia Hayat, husband Vlad Stanescu
Sofia Hayat, estranged husband Vlad StanescuInstagram

Model turned actress Sofia Hayat who is known for her controversial statement and straight forward opinions is now enjoying a very good phase of her life. The actress who dated Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and also had an unsuccessful marriage with a young guy named Vlad Stanescu. The actress is now again open to a relationship but this time she needs someone like her.

Sofia Hayat, husband Vlad Stanescu
Sofia Hayat, husband Vlad StanescuInstagram

Talking about the same former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat said, "Now for sure I want a mature person, after dating someone younger. If he's younger he must have made his own life, say well settled. My ex had nothing in his pocket. I thought I could help him to become something. But I think to become a man you must become something on your own with work hard. My life is about travelling and exploring the world. I agree that knowledge does come with age, but then I dated an older guy who was insecure because he thought someone would take me away from him and that he wasn't good enough. I guess what I really want is someone like me! Rich, spiritual, happy, no baggage and full of magic!"

Sofia Hayat's scandalous old tweets on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli resurface
Sofia Hayat's scandalous old tweets on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli resurfaceTwitter

Sofia Hayat is known for appearing in Bollywood movies like "Exitz " and "The Unforgettable" among others. She also appeared in television reality shows like "Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki" ; "Superdude" and "Comedy Nights Bachao".