In a society steeped in caste hierarchy, progress is impossible: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that in a society steeped in caste hierarchy, progress is impossible, and to move forward, a scientific mindset is essential.

"Education and talent do not belong to anyone's family -- they only require opportunities," he added.

He made these remarks while inaugurating a new academic building constructed under the RUSA project at Nrupatunga University.

Referring to history, he noted that Valmiki, the author of the Ramayana, belonged to the Beedar caste, while Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata, came from the Besta community. This illustrates that education and talent do not belong to any particular group -- what is needed are opportunities. By cultivating rational and scientific thinking, both individual and societal progress is possible. He called on science students to lead society in this direction.

He warned that the declining number of students pursuing science is alarming. A scientific mindset and education in science are essential for the progress of both society and the nation.

CM Siddaramaiah also remarked that it is a serious problem when even science students fall into superstition and blind rituals. If someone studying science still believes in astrology and karmic principles, he questioned whether their scientific education is of any value.

He recalled that long ago, Basavadi Sharanas had called for rejecting superstition and blind practices. "Yet, even today, superstition persists. The reason is that our society is structured around a caste hierarchy, and the elites strengthen this hierarchy, thereby perpetuating superstition," he said.

Siddaramaiah added that when he first became Chief Minister, he had attempted to implement a "Superstition Prohibition Act", but it was not possible due to deep-rooted societal and elite resistance.

He pointed out that it is disastrous when science students lack a scientific mindset. If science students still believe in superstition, astrology, and karma, he said, then their education is effectively wasted.

The CM highlighted that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had a far-sighted vision for the youth of the country to develop a scientific mindset, and that this required necessary educational achievements.

The newly inaugurated seven-story building was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 52 crore. The government has also approved a proposal to construct an eighth floor at an additional cost of Rs eight crore.

