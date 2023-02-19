Music is a universal language. It's a form of communication that transcends space and time, touching the hearts of people worldwide. With social media booming each day, we find a pool of reel, talented influencers making their fans and fellow Instagrammers get engaged with their content. However, music fanatics love singers recreating their favourite songs in different beats and tonalities. That's why covers and lo-fi music are a huge hit among millennials and GEN Z. And if you are a music enthusiast and love to plug in your headphones you must have surely heard beautiful songs crooned by young social media sensation Chhavi Pradhan. She has mesmerised millions of people with her touching voice.

Based out of Delhi, the talented singer is known for her versions of trending songs. She croons covers of popular songs and also re-created the lyrics to match the tone and situation. The young and powerful talent has a huge fan following on her social media.

International Business Times, India in an exclusive candid conversation with Chhavi Pradhan spoke at length about her journey, what intrigued her to recreate songs, her favourite genre and songs.

Excerpts from the conversation

Tell us about your journey.

Before starting my career as a singer, I was as working in a corporate set-up, it was a 9 to 5 job. I used to share funny reels, make reels of trends on my social media handle as well as sang covers of songs that I like. However, people loved my singing a lot, and I was appreciated for the covers I uploaded. Being a drummer, I decided to enhance the songs that I sang, so I learnt guitar. And I feel blessed that I have so many people liking and appreciating my music. I often recreate songs. Some of the most loved songs and covers by me Kesariya, Rasiya and Zara Zara that garnered over 12 million views.

What is your USP as a singer?

My biggest USP is the tonality of my voice.

At any given point, which genre of music do you like to listen to?

I enjoy qawwali, Sufi music and retro songs.

Who are your favourite singers?

In female singers, I admire Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghosal, while in male playback singers, I ardent admirer of Shankar Mahadevan, Arijit Singh and Adana Sami.

What next for you?

I have signed a deal with Zee music label. And I am looking for a fabulous year.

Take a look at some of the best songs crooned by Chhavi Pradhan

With immense talent and a soulful voice, it's just a matter of time before Chhavi Pradhan paves her way to Bollywood or Tollywood.