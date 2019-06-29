The Dalai Lama
The Dalai Lama.Reuters

The Dalai Lama has always been seen as a symbol of hope and optimism across the world. However, he ruffled many feathers on Friday after he reiterated his statement saying that he wouldn't mind having a female successor as long as she is attractive.

The Holy leader made this comment during an interview with BBC News when the interviewer asked him if he still stood by his statement made in 2015 that he wouldn't mind an 'attractive female successor', and he said yes.

The Dalai Lama said, "If a female Dalai Lama comes, she should be more attractive." When the interviewer told him that he could be seen as objectifying women and that beauty is who you are inside, the Dalai Lama said, "Yes, I think both. Real beauty is inner beauty. That is true. But we, human beings, [for us] appearance is also important."

