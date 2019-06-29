The Dalai Lama has always been seen as a symbol of hope and optimism across the world. However, he ruffled many feathers on Friday after he reiterated his statement saying that he wouldn't mind having a female successor as long as she is attractive.

The Holy leader made this comment during an interview with BBC News when the interviewer asked him if he still stood by his statement made in 2015 that he wouldn't mind an 'attractive female successor', and he said yes.

This was perhaps the most surprising moment in the interview. I asked the Dalai Lama if he stood by his earlier comment that if his successor was female, she should be attractive.



He said he did. Watch here:#DalaiLama #BBCDalaiLama. pic.twitter.com/QAy0EFDZTT — Rajini Vaidyanathan (@BBCRajiniV) June 27, 2019

The Dalai Lama said, "If a female Dalai Lama comes, she should be more attractive." When the interviewer told him that he could be seen as objectifying women and that beauty is who you are inside, the Dalai Lama said, "Yes, I think both. Real beauty is inner beauty. That is true. But we, human beings, [for us] appearance is also important."

Seeing the Dalai Lama's comments on women's appearance and migrants makes you wonder how far populism goes if even he loses his moral compass! #disgusted

I'm actually very sad watching this.

I despair for our us humans. https://t.co/dM35TIwQI3 — Aurelie Soulier ?⌛?? ✊ (@EdTechYogi) June 29, 2019