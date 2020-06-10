As DYFI All India President Mohammed Riyas and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter are getting married on June 15, a section of social media users have started attacking the young leader over his religion.

This section of right-wing extremists alleges that Mohammed Riyas, who is a Muslim is marrying Vijayan's daughter Veena to elevate his political career.

When netizens spew poison

The wild social media attack against Mohammed Riyas clearly proves that secularism of India is fading away, and people are daring enough to openly classify people over religion on social media platforms. Some people even went a step ahead and blamed Mohammed Riyas for his failed first marriage.

Even though Mohammed Riyas is divorced, people allege that he should give consideration to his former wife before deciding to marry Veena. Amid this unexpected social media attack, neither Mohammed Riyas nor Pinarayi Vijayan has responded to these controversies.

However, CPI(M) followers, on Facebook revealed that marriage is a personal choice of people, and no one has the right to question someone's decision to live with a person.

More details on Mohammed Riyas' marriage?

According to a report published in Mathrubhumi, the couple will tie the knot on June 15. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the marriage ceremony will be conducted on a small scale, and the couple has invited only close friends and family members.

Veena recently became a controversial figure, after opposition party, Congress alleged that her company had close tie-ups with Sprinklr, a US data firm that won a deal to record data of coronavirus patients. Veena was earlier married to Advocate Suneesh. They have a 10-year-old son named Ishaan.

On the other hand, Mohammed Riyas is the son of a retired IPS officer. He became a noted figure in Kerala after CPI(M) named him as the candidate for Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat in 2009 elections. However, Riyas lost the contest for a narrow margin of 800 votes.