It's band baaja baarat time for power couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, as they are all set to take nuptial vows on December 4. The pre-wedding celebrations of SoChay kicked off on Friday at the Akkineni house. The first ceremony was the Sobhita and Chay's Pelli Raata ceremony, followed by the Mangalasnaanam rituals, which is called the Haldi ceremony.

Several inside pictures from the ceremony have taken over social media. The photos give a sneak peek of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's pre-wedding festivity. The couple beams with joy as they pose with family members. Soaked in love and colours of togetherness, the couple are dressed in traditional outfits for the Pelli Raata ceremony and Mangalasnaanam rituals.

Inside Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's Pelli Raata, Mangalasnaanam rituals

Sobhita Dhulipala took to social media and dropped unseen pictures from Pelli Raata ceremony and Mangalasnaanam rituals.

On Monday, Sobita took to her Instagram and shared unseen pictures from the Pelli Kuthuru.

As a part of the ceremony, the bride, Sobhita, was bathed with a special paste that is made of haldi, rose water, and other essential ingredients. It is believed that the paste with wade off the evil eye. Sobhita looked stunning in a red saree with a full-sleeved red blouse. In one of the pictures, Sobhita is seen carrying bangles on a plate. Bangles are given by relatives and parents to the soon-to-be bride as they symbolise a happy married life.

A picture shows Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya standing next to each other for pictures.

However, Sobhita was slammed brutally by Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans.

The criticism for Sobhita was fuelled when Sobhita shared pictures from her pre-wedding a day after Samantha lost her father.

Netizens were of the view that Naga Chaitanya is continuing with his wedding festivities despite his ex-father-in-law's demise.

Samantha's father passes away

For the unversed, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu lost her father, Joseph Prabhu, on 29th November 2024. The actress took to social media & shared the news.

Sobhita and Chaitanya's wedding ceremony will be simple yet traditional, with the bride and groom expected to be dressed in traditional pattu silk outfits.

About Naga Chaitanya

Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; he married her in a two-day Christian-Hindu ceremony in Goa in 2017. They split in 2021, and he dated Sobhita for two years before making it official with an engagement in August.