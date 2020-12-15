Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut's war is considered as one of the ugliest Bollywood spat. Both the actors had slapped each other with legal notices in 2016. The Koi Mil Gaya actor filed a legal notice against Kangana Ranaut for calling him her 'silly ex' in an interview in 2016.

Hrithik Roshan vs Kangana Ranaut 2016 case to be investigated by Crime Branch

Hrithik Roshan's FIR, which he registered in 2016, has been transferred from Cyber Cell to Crime Branch CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit). Hrithik Roshan had received hundreds of emails in 2013 and 2014. He had filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell in 2016. The emails were sent from actress Kangana Ranaut's email ID. Hrithik registered the case against unknown people under section 419 of IPC r/w 66 C and D.

A report in India Today mentions that a senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani wrote a letter to the commissioner of police stating that there had been no progress in the investigation of the case.

The letter read as:

We write to you on behalf of our client Mr Hrithik Roshan. Our client lodged an FIR bearing C.R.No.78/ 2016 dated 23.05.2016, with the cybercrime police station against unidentified individuals for offences punishable under sections 419 IPC r/w. Sections 66(c) and 66 (d) of the IT Act. A copy of the FIR is attached herewith for ease of reference. Our client co-operated with the investigation and handed over his electronic devices. It is pertinent to state that despite an order dated 30.11.2016, passed by the Ld. Magistrate, Esplanade Court, directing return of our client's laptop and phone he has not collected the same as he wanted to assist the police reach the real culprits who had impersonated him.

Pursuant thereto, a complaint dated April 07, 2017, was also filed with the cyber-crime police station. In the said complaint, the immense harassment and stalking caused to our client have been detailed at length. A copy of the said complaint is hereto attached for ease of reference. Our client handed over all the relevant documents, viz copies of all the emails, his passport, etc.

Our client also met the top police officials when he reiterated all the facts and informed them about the trauma being caused to him and his family. He also reiterated his request for a timely investigation. However, to date, there has been no progress in the investigation, and the aforementioned cases are still pending.

"We thus request to kindly look in the matter and issue appropriate orders to kindly direct completion of investigation at the earliest since the same is pending since 2016.

Kangana Ranaut reacts

Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut today tweeted:

"His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather the courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega Ek chote se affair keliye?"

All about Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan feud

Why did Hrithik Roshan file an FIR?

Hrithik Roshan had filed a legal notice against Kangana Ranaut for calling him her 'silly ex' in an interview in 2016. He claimed that Kangana had sent endless emails to Hrithik during their alleged courtship back in 2014. Hrithik and Kangana sent each other legal notices in 2016. Hrithik said that he met Kangana on May 24, 2014, at Karan Johar's birthday bash, when Kangana approached Hrithik and thanked him for appreciating her work in Queen, through an email. However, Kangana said that Hrithik himself had provided the email-id on which they were corresponding till May 2014.

"On coming to know of Hrithik's real email ID, you (Kangana) sent a barrage of emails to him. Our client tried to ignore all the emails (total 1439) to him even though it amounted to mental harassment and stress. Besides sending emails to our client, you have also been telling people in the film industry about your affair with him and then called our client a 'silly ex'," the notice said.

What did Kangana say?

Kangana, in her notice, said: "My client (Kangana) states that it was Hrithik who wanted to communicate from a newly created ID because of his impending divorce. In an effort to safeguard his name, image and reputation your client (Hrithik) time and again malafidely and in mischief hacked my client's email ID and deleted all the emails sent by him."

The feud between Hrithik and his Krrish 3 co-star turned nasty after they slapped legal notices on each other. Hrithik, who was the first to send the legal notice to Kangana, demanded that she apologise in a press conference and clear the air about their alleged affair which he firmly refutes. Kangana had then said she was not a "dim-witted" teenager and refused to apologise. She instead shot off a counter-notice to Hrithik warning him to take back his notice or face a criminal case.