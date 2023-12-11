Indian Television Academy Awards aka ITA Awards Night was held in Mumbai on Sunday, December 10. The star-studded event saw many biggies, both from TV and Bollywood. While the guest of honour for the award ceremony was Minister Of Women And Child Development Of India Smriti Irani.

Star-studded ITA Awards night

Celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, Bhumi Pednekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rohit Shetty and many other actors also attended the event.

Hrithik was seen with his dad Rakesh Roshan. During the photo ops Hrithik- Rakesh and Smriti Irani also posed alongside the father-son duo. Several pictures from the awards night have surfaced online.

In one of the clips, an actor was seen greeting Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan. She first shook hands with the father-son duo. Rakesh Roshan hugged her. Hrithik shook hands with her. But as she approached Smriti Irani, the former actor didn't shake her hands nor did she greet her properly.

Netizens slam Smriti Irani for not shaking hands with an actor

Netizens noticed Smriti's behaviour and took to comments sections and expressed their disappointment

A user wrote, 'She is so arrogant.."

Another mentioned, "Why didn't she shake hands.."

The third user mentioned, "What attitude she has....whatever she is today is cos of tv and she forgets where she comes from and who she was before entering the tv industry...she was a helper in Mac Donald's and still so much of attitude...politeness is the best virtue one should have.."

The fourth user mentioned, "The most arrogant lady..."

Who won what

Harshad Chopra bags the title of Best Popular Actor

Popular actor Harshad Chopda who essays the role of Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been awarded the Best Actor Popular award.

Tejasswi Prakash, and Aditi Dev Sharma bag trophies

For her role in Naagin 6, Tejasswi Prakash was named the winner of the Best Actress Popular award. The Best Actor Jury Female award for Katha Ankahee went to Aditi Dev Sharma.

Rohit Shetty won for best host.

Several inside videos from the award night are also doing the rounds on social media. Along with his father Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan was in attendance. TV celebrities Vishal Aditya Singh, Harshad, and others performed on Hrithik Roshan songs.

In one of the videos Hrithik Roshan was seen dancing with, Harshad Chopda, Vishal Jethwa, and Vishal Aditya Singh as they danced on Hrithik's hit track 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'. Hrithik also danced with the hosts, Nakuul Mehta and Paritosh Tripathi.

Sumbul was also seen performing on Rani Mukerji's song 'Kangna' from the movie Chameli.

Work front

Before venturing into politics, Smriti Irani starred in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001. She is best known for her character Tulsi Virani in the show and she also featured in shows such as Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan and Virrudh among others.

Hrithik Roshan work front

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, will be released on January 25, 2024, in theatres. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is all set to release one day before Republic Day next year.