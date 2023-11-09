Alia Bhatt is one of the topmost actresses of the industry today. There's no two ways about it. While Alia enjoys a mammoth fan following on social media, there is a particular section of trolls on social media, who just pounce on everything Alia does, wears or says. So it didn't come as a surprise when Alia shared a makeup routine video without any filters or makeup.

Alia's makeup video

While Alia's radiance was pretty evident in the video, many wrote some nasty and negative comments on her skin and the way she was speaking. "Is it only me who noticed this, left side of her nose looks off luke it set after someone punching her," wrote a user. "Real face of alia full of dark spots in cheek and nose omg," another user wrote.

Reactions

"tired just listening to her , how does she talk like that , 1 calorie a word," a social media user commented. "No but no but seriouslyy ...... can you imagine being w this person ... who makes such faces while talking putting so much efforts.... Think about ranbir going through this all day long while i cant stand her for few minutes," another social media user commented. "Reduce the use of make up it is showing bad affects on your face," was one more comment on the video.

Many jump to her rescue

However, there were many who jumped to Alia's rescue and praised her for flaunting her unfiltered self. "You need guts now a days to show your real face. Snd i like that," a user wrote. "Love how real and unfiltered she is," another user commented. "100 times better than Deepika," one more comment read.

After the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia Bhatt is busy shooting for Jigra. On personal front, the actress recently celebrated her daughter Raha's first birthday with family members.