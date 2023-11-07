Power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their daughter Raha Kapoor's first birthday on Monday with close friends and family. The intimate birthday party was attended by Alia- Ranbir's family members, dadi Neetu Kapoor, and Nani-Soni Razdan.

Guests at Alia- Ranbir's daughter Raha's first birthday

Alia's step-sister Pooja Bhatt's dad Mahesh Bhatt also attended the birthday party.

Several inside pictures of Raha's first birthday were shared by their family members in Instagram stories.

Alia's mother Soni Razdan and Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor also shared inside pictures from Raha's birthday party, which was held at Ranbir's Mumbai home Vastu. Shaheen Bhatt also shared inside pictures from the party.

Kareena Kapoor with sons Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan, as well as Mahesh Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor attended the bash.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a house party for Raha. The party's menu was curated by The Private Chefs Club, and head chef Harsh Dixit shared a picture on Instagram Stories posing with Ranbir and Alia before or after Raha's birthday bash.

He also shared a picture of actors posing happily with the chefs at Raha's party

Ranbir was seen happily cuddling Alia Bhatt as they posed for pictures.

Both Alia and Ranbir were dressed in casuals.

The head chef wrote, "Happy birthday Raha (cake and panda emojis)."

Raha had a panda-themed birthday bash.

Menu for Raha's first birthday

The menu included fries, ribbon sandwiches and Brie chilli cheese toast, among other dishes.

In one of the pictures shared by the family members, Ranbir Kapoor is seen cuddling Alia Bhatt as they are dressed in casuals.

Shaheen shared a photo of a pink personalised cookie shaped like the number 1 with Raha's name on it. "Time flies when you're having fun. Happy Birthday my bean - there is no greater joy than loving you," she wrote in her caption.

Alia's mother, actor Soni Razdan, shared a glimpse of Raha's birthday cookies on Instagram. Alia and Ranbir had also sent a birthday cake and cupcakes for the paparazzi to celebrate Raha's birthday.

Alia penned a sweet birthday note for Raha.

The actor shared pictures of Raha's hands while smashing the cake, and another photograph of Raha, Alia and Ranbir holding a flower in their respective hands.