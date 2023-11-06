Power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor turns one today. The couple have kept Raha away from the media glare. It was only last year, when Alia and Ranbir in a meet and greet session, showed the snap of Raha to the paparazzi and requested the media to not click their pictures.

And since then, Alia and Ranbir's fans have been waiting to see a glimpse of their child. On Raha's first birthday, Alia Bhatt took to her social media and finally gave a sneak peek of her daughter Raha. The actor shared pictures of Raha's hands while smashing the cake, and another photograph of Raha, Alia and Ranbir holding a flower in their respective hands.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor post pictures with daughter Raha on her birthday

Alia captioned the Instagram carousel with the sweetest caption: "Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away..there's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives.. you make every day feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday, baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself."

Ever since Alia shared a glimpse of Raha's, celebs and fans flocked to her comment section and wished the little girl turn one.

Akash Ambani at Alia Ranbir's residence

Raha's grandparents were clicked by paparazzi as they headed to Alia Bhatt's house to wish Raha. Even Akash Ambani's convoy was spotted at Ranbir's residence.

Earlier in the day, Raha's dadi Neetu Kapoor, nani Soni Razdan, and aunt Riddhima Kapoor took to their respective Instagram Stories and wished Raha on her special day.