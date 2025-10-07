Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's reunion at the Mumbai airport has left social media elated! The exes bumped into each other at the airport and shared a warm hug. The two briefly chatted and went their own paths. Their equation reminded fans of their past chemistry and relationship. Many videos of their reunion took over social media.

What went down

However, one video has left people amused. The video shows Ranbir Kapoor following Deepika Padukone and forgetting where his own car is parked. The video showed the Kapoor scion's driver opening the car door for him but he continued to walk behind the leggy lass. It was only after Deepika reached her car that RK realized his car was parked somewhere else and then took a turn.

The video has triggered some witty and some hilarious responses on social media.

Social media reactions

"Turning off his brain around her," a social media user wrote.

"What was happening to him, he looked lost where else DP is just cool," another social media user commented.

"I still ship this married couple," a user wrote.

"And if you notice Ranbir called DP back to hug her I mean it was so cute of him," another user wrote.

"Hahaha he's just a baby around her," a social media user commented.

"Bro he forgot to where his going to," another social media user opined.

"He switched his mind off when he saw her," read a comment.

"So lost," another comment read.

Ranbir - Deepika

Ranbir Kapoor is happily married to Alia Bhatt and the couple has a daughter – Raha Kapoor. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have also been blessed with a baby girl – Dua Padukone – who recently turned one. Even though Ranbir and Deepika have moved on in their life, their fandoms still hope for them to reunite on the big screen atleast.