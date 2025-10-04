Exes Ranbir Kapoor- Deepika Padukone hug each other at airport; fans ask 'Did Alia see this?

Bollywood's most famous exes, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone and the iconic duo of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha reunited at the Mumbai airport on Saturday.

Needless to say, Saturday morning turned into a sweet surprise for fans and a dose of nostalgia as Ranbir and Deepika not only met but also shared a warm hug.

This marked Deepika's first public appearance since her exit from Kalki 2898 AD. A video of their hug has now gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Deepika is seen entering the airport first, followed shortly by Ranbir.

The moment Ranbir reached the airport gate, he saw Deepika, who was already seated in the golf cart inside. Both the actors waved at each other, and Deepika ensured to stop her cart and wait for Ranbir.

Ranbir greeted and hugged Deepika. She too leaned in, smiled warmly, and the two began chatting.

Another video shows Ranbir being protective towards Deepika as fans and paparazzi hovered around her for photos and selfies.

For her airport look, Deepika opted for a grey co-ord set featuring a zip-up collared jacket and wide-legged pinstripe trousers. She completed her look with oversized black sunglasses, small hoop earrings, and a sleek bun. Ranbir, on the other hand, kept it casual in a black hoodie, joggers, a cap, and black shades.

Can exes be friends? Here's the proof!

Fans couldn't keep calm after witnessing the reunion, calling it pure nostalgia. Many took to social media to comment on their chemistry and wondered how Alia Bhatt might have reacted to the viral moment.

Deepika and Alia have always shared a friendly bond and are often seen greeting each other warmly at events. Deepika has also remained cordial with all of Ranbir's exes. Recently, she even congratulated Katrina Kaif on her pregnancy news.

Work Front

Deepika will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King and Atlee's AA22xA6 (tentative name). A few days ago, Deepika revealed that she had started shooting for the latter. Her post read: "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I've made since. And that's probably why we're back making our 6th movie together. #king #day1."

Talking about Ranbir, he will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, where he will star alongside Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, he has Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana.