Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her OTT debut with Netflix's original, Jaane Jaan. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote her film.

On Sunday morning, the actress attended an event in the city. Looking ethereal in a red traditional outfit. The actress shared a glimpse of her ensemble on her Instagram stories. Several videos and pictures from the event attended by Kareena went viral in no time.

A clip of Kareena Kapoor Khan singing the national anthem has raised eyebrows. In the clip, Kareena Kapoor is seen lip-syncing the National anthem of India, Jana Gana Mana. Netizens instantly noticed that she moved her hands and overlapped them while singing Jana Gana Mana.

Netizens react

Kareena's gesture didn't go well with netizens and she slammed her for not even standing still during the national anthem.

A user wrote, "Ise koi batao ki national anthem m savdhaan khade hote h hath pkd ke nhi." (National anthem is supposed to be sung in the attention position, why is she moving).

Another wrote, "National anthem is sung in attention position... This is so pathetic such so-called 'stars' don't know this."

The next video featuring Kareena shows, the actor lighting the traditional oil lamp wearing her footwear.

Take a look

A user wrote, "ShAboute is here to light a lamp and wear sandals.. Basic sense..."

About Jaane Jaa

The film's official trailer last week in the presence of the actors. The movie is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Jaane Jaan reveals the film's exploration of Kalimpong's tangled web of secrets and connections. Maya (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat), and Karan (Vijay Varma) try to outsmart each other by hiding and revealing information as they go along.