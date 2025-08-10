Putting all rumours of separation to rest, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned from their vacation. Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya walked hand-in-hand out of the airport as Abhishek Bachchan waited for them near their car. Aaradhya's bouncy walk and Aishwarya's big smile has assured their fans that its all happy and rosy in the power couple's marital world.

The trio – Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen coming out of the Mumbai airport wearing heavy winterwear. Their winter layered look left social media with a lot of questions.

Social media reactions

"Is it snowing in Mumbai?" asked a user.

"Abhishek is wearing 1 sweatshirt inside and then 1 jacket as outerwear," another user commented.

"Woh sab theek hai lekin mumbai airport pe bahar aane se pehle coat kaise inhe utaarne ka Mann nahi karta? Mai marr jaungi garmi se (How come they don't want to take off that come after reaching Mumbai?)," a social media user asked.

"I noticed one thing and it's shocked to see .. they r always in black color and winter clothing attire that to with Mumbai ki garmi," another social media user commented.

"Don't they feel hot?" another comment read.

There were many fans who expressed their happiness on seeing the Bachchan family together. This comes barely a few days when Abhishek had shut down separation rumours and added how it affects him and his family.

Abhishek on separation rumours

"Previously, things that were said about me didn't affect me. Today, I have a family, and it's very upsetting. Even if I clarify something, people will turn it around. Because negative news sells. You're not me. You don't live my life. You're not answerable to the people that I'm answerable to," he had told ETimes.