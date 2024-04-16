RCB's star player Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is disheartened after the loss of RCB. The team has lost six matches and won only one match out of seven that were held in IPL 2024. There are very dim chances of the RCB getting into the playoffs.

Virat on Monday's match was seen displaying a gamut of emotions, from getting teary-eyed to angrily slamming the bat and kicking the ground and yelling at his teammates. He was simply done with his team.

Virat is still trying to keep a brave face after losing RCB in this ongoing season.

Anushka Sharma returns to India, reveals newborn son Akaay Kohli's face to paps

On Tuesday morning, Virat was pleasantly surprised as Anushka Sharma, Akaay Kohli and Vamika arrived in Mumbai.

The actor didn't reveal the face of her son to the world but showed it to the paparazzo stationed at the airport and told them not to click pictures.

On Tuesday, Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared a photo of Anushka Sharma playing with Vamika. The paparazzi shared that Anushka and Virat have finally revealed the face of their son Akaay to the paparazzi at the airport.

The post read, "Anushka Sharma gave an exclusive sneak peek of the baby to the paps at the airport and also promised to meet soon for a get-together. She will pose herself but not when the kids are around. Even though she did not allow the paps to click photos or videos of her two kids, she did say that she would do a photo of herself when the kids are not around."

Netizens flocked to social media and didn't seem too impressed with Anushka's gesture of showing Akaay's face to paps.

A user wrote, "Kids will ultimately be in Bollywood only then why hiding.."

Another mentioned, "She is a big snob and we should not be interested in seeing her kids.."

The third one mentioned, "Really not interested to see their precious kids."

As per media reports, Anushka and Virat welcomed their son in London. While Virat is busy with IPL 2024,

Anushka had jetted off to the UK in January. In fact, soon after the birth, Virat Kohli was seen in London with daughter Vamika.

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second baby in February this year and announced it on social media.

Akaay was born on 15 February. Anushka and Virat announced a joint post.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time.

Ranbir and Alia revealed the face of Raha to paps much before showing it to the world

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had invited the paps to their residence for a get-together. That time, Ranbir revealed the angelic face of Raha to the paps from his phone! Even though she did not allow the paps to click photos or videos of her two kids, she did say that she would do a photo of herself when the kids are not around ."

Work Front

Anushka Sharma will be making her comeback with Chakda Xpress. The upcoming movie is a biopic on the Indian woman pacer Jhulan Goswami. Chakda Xpress will be a direct-to-digital OTT release on the streaming platform Netflix, however, the release date has not yet been revealed.