It's been merely a month and a few days, ever since the Bollywood actor announced the arrival of her second child Akaay Kohli. The actor has been keeping a low profile ever since the birth of her son.

Reportedly, Anushka Sharma gave birth to Akaay in London, and Virat Kohli had taken paternity break for the same. Virat Kohli is back after spending time with his kids and wife. The cricketer is indeed one of the most loved and crucial players in RCB.

The star-batter expressed his happiness at his return to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said, " It is good to be back."

With RCB winning one match and losing one. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see Anushka on the field cheering for Virat.

Mommy Anushka Sharma's first pic after son Akaay's birth

And on a bright sunny Thursday morning, Anushka Sharma is back on Instagram. The actor dropped a beautiful picture of herself.

Busy with mommy duties, the actor is busy taking care of her newborn son Akaay and three-year-old daughter in London.

As soon as Anushka dropped her picture, fans were blown over by her stunning look and noticed that she had not gained much weight during pregnancy.

A section of netizens was of the view that she lost post-pregnancy weight so soon.

Some quizzed Anushka on when will she be back in India.

She captioned the Instagram post, "Morning sun and some reading time on my #OnePlusOpen - what better way to kickstart the day."

Another wrote, "Missing you to cheer RCB in the stadium," commented another.

Earlier this week, Virat Kohli after winning the match against PBKS video called wifey Anushka and the kids from the field to play. His warm and caring gesture won hearts.

Akaay was born on 15 February. Anushka and Virat announced a joint post.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time.