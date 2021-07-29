Bigg Boss Tamil 2 runner-up Snehan aka Snekan Sivaselvam has tied the knot to his girlfriend and actress Kannika Ravi on Thursday, 29 July. The main attraction of the event was actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan officiating the wedding.

The marriage was performed as per the Hindu customs at an upscale hotel in Chennai. Kamal Haasan has officiated the marriage by first handing over the garland to the couple and then the holy thread to the groom, who tied it around the bride's neck.

Snehan and Kannika Ravi took the blessings of Kamal Haasan and Bharathiraja after taking the wedding vows. Ameer, Gnanasambandan, Pala. Karuppiah and Taj Noor among many other celebrities attended the wedding. The marriage function was restricted to limited guests due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bride wore a silk saree with matching ornaments while the groom sported a white silk shirt with dhoti.

The pictures and video clips of the wedding have gone viral.

Kannika Ravi is a popular TV actress who kick-started her career with Tamil show K Balachander's Amudha Oru Aacharyakuri. Kalyana Veedu brought her under the limelight. She forayed into Kollywood with Sarithiram Pesu.

Who is Snehan?

Snehan started his career under poet Vairamuthu. He first penned lyrics for Putham Puthu Poove, but the movie failed to see the light of the day. Thereafter, he went on to write over 2500 songs for above 500 Tamil movies.

His first major hit song was 'Avaravar Vazhkaiyil' from Cheran's family drama Pandavar Bhoomi, released in 2001. 'Chumma Chumma' in Charlie Chaplin and 'Kalyanamdhaan Kattikittu' song in Saamy were some of his hit numbers.

Mounam Pesiyadhe, April Maadhathil, Bagavathi, Chokka Thangam, Kadhal Sugamanathu, Success, Kadhal Kirukkan, Thathi Thavadhu Manasu, Kovil, Autograph, Adi Thadi, Perazhagan, Kadhal Dot Com, Sound Party, Manmadhan, Raam, Vanakkam Thalaiva, Paruthiveeran, Aegan, Padikathavan, Aadukalam, Kadhal 2 Kalyanam and Kazhugu were his other notable movies for which he penned the lyrics.

Snehan turned actor with Ameer's Yogi and he also turned independent singer with this flick. His next movie was Uyarthiru. Apart from movies, he was also part of television serials like Comali, Bommiveeran, etc.

Snehan had recently forayed into politics and joined Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam. He contested the 2019 Loksabha election from Sivaganga constituency and was the candidate for the Virugambakkam Constituency in the assembly election 2021.