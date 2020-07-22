As the union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi with no choice, she is set to cave in. The Congress Gen Secy for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will soon vacate her Lodhi Estate government bungalow and will shift to her house in Gurugram.

On July 1, 2020, the Government of India's Housing & Urban Affairs Ministry had issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka asking her to vacate the Lodhi Estate residence by 31 July 2020. Even though her new home boasts of access-controlled multi-layer security, she cannot move until a security clearance for her new DLF residence is granted.

The history and controversies

Earlier in 2019, a security breach had occurred at Priyanka's residence soon after their SPG cover was withdrawn. Initial reports had said that some unknown persons managed to enter her residence, without a prior appointment asking for selfies. A complaint was filed with CRPF, investigation revealed it was a Congress worker.

Congress worker Sharda Tyagi and vehicle had breached security at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence in Delhi and she had said, "I was born in Congress & I am dedicated to the party. I was deeply anguished to find that security was left on home guards. I went there for the first time and saw this."

As the news of Priyanka's eviction spread, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in a tweet claimed that some "Congres leader" had requested him to allocate 35 Lodhi road Lutyen's bungalow to another INC MP so that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could stay on.

Priyanka however rebuffed the extension rumors of her stay in the Lutyens bungalow and Minister Puri had a swift response.

A sneak-peek into new Priyanka Gandhi home

Priyanka along with Robert Vadra and family is likely to move to DLF Aralias in South Delhi. The new home, though nowhere close to the palatial government bungalow, will have around 5,600 sq.ft living area. The resale price of such an apartment at DLF Aralias in the current market is pegged at more than 12.5 Crores.

The complex claims to offer many "firsts including bungalow sized spaces on a single floor, hundreds of acres of green spaces, a championship golf course within walking distance and a full-fledged concierge service," the company website details.

It has three buildings (with 11 towers) and a total of 254 apartments. The complex features an exclusive club with a multi-cuisine restaurant, fully equipped gymnasium, tennis court, skating rink, billiards and pool room, squash court, swimming pool amongst other sport and leisure activities.

"The Aralias are not just apartments but instead focus on providing an unmatched living experience surpassing most global super luxury standards to its discerning residents," the website states.

Salient Features of the new Gandhi-Vahra home:

Overlooks the Aravallis and an Arnold Palmer designed Golf Course

268 Apartments in 10 towers

Unit sizes from 465 – 929 Sq. meter

DLF Golf and Country Club

24x7 Concierge Service

Multi-Cuisine Restaurant

Sports & Recreational activities

Swimming Pool and Club House

Onsite Salon and Spa

Access Controlled multi-layer Security