Smugglers' ingenuity outsmarted by NCB; ₹25 lakh worth drugs in school bags seized

Drug peddlers and smugglers are coming up with new ways to keep their illegal operations running without getting busted. But the NCB sleuths too are well equipped to outsmart these criminals. In the latest example, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bengaluru seized 3.8kgs of charas, otherwise known as hashish, worth Rs 25 lakh. The officials also arrested two people from the Kasaragod-based syndicate on Sunday.

The drugs were concealed in 13 backpacks as they were being smuggled to Doha, Qatar, by an international courier. But the NCB sleuths intercepted the shipment and identified the bags carrying drugs even though they were mixed with a total consignment of 70 bags. The NCB Bengaluru Zonal Unit acted on a specific intelligence to seize 1.2kg hashish and arrested R. Khan and his associate S. Hussain.

NCB recover more drugs from accused

The officials recovered 2.6kg hashish from the arrested duo, which was concealed in 195 small bags and travel pouches and was meant to be trafficked to Doha by courier, the officials said in a release. The accused have been booked under NDPS Act.

"The present seizure is an indication that this syndicate, which was lying low for over a year due to restrictions on flight movement, has again commenced operations. Travel restrictions in Qatar has created a dip in supply of drugs there and the syndicate is trying to traffic drugs using alternative modus operandi, including concealing in couriers and parcels. This syndicate also caters to supply of hashish and other drugs to Maldives and Sri Lanka," Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director, NCB, Bengaluru, said.