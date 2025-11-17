Smuggled 30,000 pieces of Chinese firecrackers worth Rs 5 crore seized, 1 held: DRI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully busted another sophisticated smuggling attempt involving the illegal import of Chinese-origin fireworks and firecrackers into India, it was announced on Monday.

In a continued effort under operation "Fire Trail" to counter illicit import of firecrackers, the DRI seized smuggled 30,000 pieces of firecrackers worth Rs 5 crore at Mundra port and arrested one person, according to a Finance Ministry statement.

During the operation, DRI officers intercepted a 40-foot container at Mundra port, originating from China, which was declared as carrying "water glass set" and "flower receptacle".

A detailed examination revealed 30,000 pieces of concealed firecrackers/ fireworks hidden behind a front layer of water glass set. The importer did not have any valid documents to support the import and accepted that the goods have been smuggled for monetary gain, said DRI.

Earlier, during the month of October, DRI had successfully thwarted the attempts of illegal import of Chinese firecrackers at Mumbai and Tuticorin.

In the month of October alone, DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit (MZU) seized illegally imported fireworks amounting to approximately Rs. 16 crores.

According to the ministry, The import of firecrackers is 'Restricted' under the ITC (HS) Classification of the Foreign Trade Policy and requires valid licences both from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) under the Explosives Rules, 2008.

"The unlawful import of such hazardous goods poses grave risks to public safety, national security, critical port infrastructure, and the wider shipping and logistics chain," said DRI.

It further said that it remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard public from hazardous contraband and uphold the integrity of the country's trade and security ecosystem, by detecting and dismantling such organised smuggling networks.

(With inputs from IANS)