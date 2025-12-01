All eyes are on Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal. The couple was set to tie the knot on Sunday, November 23, but unfortunately, after Smriti's father suffered a heart attack on the same morning, the families mutually decided to call off the wedding.

Apart from Smriti's father's health, it was reported that even Palash was unwell and suffered a viral infection and acidity. Earlier, he was admitted to the Sangli hospital, where Smriti's father was also admitted, but later he flew back to Mumbai and was admitted to Mumbai's suburban hospital. Both Palash and Smriti's father were discharged on the same day last week.

However, days after Palash's hospitalization and the wedding controversy, on Monday, Palash was spotted at the airport with his family.

He was seen exiting the airport terminal in an all-black outfit. Paps asked him about his health and also requested him to wait for a few seconds to pose, but Palash didn't stop. He simply nodded, kept his head down, and walked away.

Ever since Palash was spotted at the airport, social media has been mocking him and teasing him in the comments on pap pages. One user wrote, "His acidity has gone it seems..." Many also asked whether he is going to get married to Smriti.

However, despite all this, their wedding date hasn't been announced officially. The videos of Palash and Smriti had gone viral earlier, and seeing the couple dance and immersed in love, netizens hailed Palash as a green flag and called Smriti lucky in love. However, as soon as their wedding was called off, Palash's past flames, flings, love, and chats went viral on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). It was reported that he cheated on Smriti while being in the relationship.

Many Reddit posts alleged that days before the wedding, Palash cheated on Smriti with the wedding choreographers. However, the wedding choreographers have set the record straight and slammed fake reports of their involvement in the ongoing Smriti–Palash wedding saga.

After her father's hospitalisation, Smriti removed all her pre-wedding posts from her Instagram account.

Meet the choreographers and girls; Palash was allegedly linked

Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi, who was hired for the now indefinitely postponed wedding, has spoken out about the ongoing matter and clarified her involvement after allegations surfaced claiming she was one of the choreographers with whom Palash cheated.

She shared on social media that she has been receiving threats despite having no involvement in Palash and Smriti's wedding postponement.

Nandika wrote on her Instagram stories, "In recent days, I have observed speculation regarding my involvement in a matter that is profoundly personal for others. I wish to clarify that the assumptions being made about me—especially the notion that I contributed to any relationship disruption—are simply NOT accurate. It is incredibly distressing to witness a narrative develop around something I had no role in, and even more challenging to see how rapidly these stories proliferate without any factual basis (sic)."

"Media sources are particularly publishing articles based on information from platforms like Reddit, where anyone can share whatever they wish, leading to defamation. Please recognise that this will not be easy for me to navigate; I cannot endure false accusations any longer. Please," she continued.

Nandika further stated, "I have been observing those I care for feeling anxious and hurt by false information, and it is affecting my mental well-being. I have received threats that my family members have noticed, which is why I made my account private. I kindly ask everyone to cease the rumors... I have made significant sacrifices to come to Mumbai, to work and pursue my ambitions. Please do not associate my name with this any further; I am not involved in any of it. Ultimately, the truth will emerge."

Palash mdc you don't deserve Smriti Mandhana ? pic.twitter.com/y7Ox95tHB5 — Lokesh Saini (@LokeshVirat18K) November 24, 2025

One of the choreographers, Gulnaaz, who was also a part of the wedding, broke her silence with a social media post that read, "I have noticed a lot of speculation and false claims going around about me & my friend Nandika, so let me clear this straight. We are not the people involved in this issue. Just because we know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn't mean we are connected to their personal matters. Please, let's keep things respectful and not jump to conclusions. We appreciate your understanding and support."

Meanwhile, Mary D'Costa, who had shared screenshots of her chat with Palash, also posted a lengthy Instagram note stating that she has never met Palash and that she respects Smriti.