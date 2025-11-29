It's often said to keep things private until they're permanent; nazar is real. The wedding of Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana, which was scheduled for Sunday, 23 November, was called off after Smriti's father suffered a heart attack. Palash himself had food poisoning and a viral infection and was admitted to the same hospital. He later flew back to Mumbai and was hospitalised at SRV Hospital in Goregaon. Both Smriti's father and Palash were discharged on the same day, her father from a hospital in Sangli, and Palash from the Mumbai facility.

Ever since the wedding was called off, the internet switched into detective mode. Various screenshots went viral on Reddit, claiming Palash was chatting with other girls.

The first screenshot was from a girl named Mary D'Costa, who alleged that she and Palash chatted in May 2025, while Smriti was still in a relationship with him.

Palash was also accused of having a one-night stand with the wedding sangeet choreographer during the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies. Many posts claimed Palash was drunk and didn't realise he had gotten intimate.

Two choreographers' names were dragged into the mess. One of them, Gulnaaz Khan, took to social media to clarify she had no involvement with Palash whatsoever.

Now, choreographer Nandika Dwivedi, who was hired for the now indefinitely postponed wedding, has also spoken out about the ongoing matter and clarified her involvement, after allegations surfaced claiming she was one of the choreographers with whom Palash cheated.

She shared on social media that she has been receiving threats despite having no involvement in Palash and Smriti's wedding postponement.

Nandika wrote on her Instagram stories and wrote, "In recent days, I have observed speculation regarding my involvement in a matter that is profoundly personal for others. I wish to clarify that the assumptions being made about me—especially the notion that I contributed to any relationship disruption—are simply NOT accurate. It is incredibly distressing to witness a narrative develop around something I had no role in, and even more challenging to see how rapidly these stories proliferate without any factual basis (sic)."

"Media sources are particularly publishing articles based on information from platforms like Reddit, where anyone can share whatever they wish, leading to defamation. Please recognise that this will not be easy for me to navigate; I cannot endure false accusations any longer. Please," she continued.

Nandika further stated, "I have been observing those I care for feeling anxious and hurt by false information, and it is affecting my mental well-being. I have received threats that my family members have noticed, which is why I made my account private. I kindly ask everyone to cease the rumors... I have made significant sacrifices to come to Mumbai, to work and pursue my ambitions. Please do not associate my name with this any further; I am not involved in any of it. Ultimately, the truth will emerge."

One of the chorographers, Gulnaaz, who was also a part of the wedding, broke her silence with a social media post that read, "I have noticed a lot of speculation and false claims going around about me & my Friend Nandika, so let me clear this straight. We are not the people involved in this issue. Just because we know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn't mean we are connected to their personal matters. Please let's keep things respectful and not jump to conclusions. We appreciate your understanding and support.."

Meanwhile, Mary D'Costa, who had shared screenshots of her chat with Palash, also posted a lengthy Instagram note stating that she has never met Palash and that she respects Smriti.

Amid the ongoing drama, Palash and Smriti have changed their Instagram bios and added the evil-eye emoji. Despite multiple girls accusing Palash and defaming him on social media, neither he nor Smriti has issued any statement yet.

Palash's cousin, Neeti Tak, also defended him against the cheating allegations, claiming he is going through a critical condition and should not be judged without knowing the full truth.

After her father's hospitalisation, Smriti removed all her pre-wedding posts from her Instagram account.