India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has once again made her country proud by winning the esteemed ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award for 2024. This is the second time she has been honored with this award, the first being in 2018. The announcement was made on January 27, 2025, and saw Mandhana outshine other notable contenders such as Australia's all-rounder Annabel Sutherland, Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu, and South Africa's skipper Laura Wolvaardt.

Mandhana's performance in 2024 was nothing short of extraordinary. The left-handed opener emerged as the highest run-scorer in women's ODIs, amassing an impressive 747 runs in just 13 matches. This achievement is her personal best in a calendar year in the 50-over format. Her average stood at a remarkable 57.86, with a strike rate of 95.15, further cementing her status as one of the best in the game.

The year 2024 saw Mandhana set a new record in women's cricket by scoring four ODI centuries. Her journey began modestly with a score of 29 against Australia in January. However, her true form was unveiled during India's ODI series against South Africa in June.

Mandhana showcased her prowess by scoring consecutive centuries in the first two ODIs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. She narrowly missed a third century, scoring a 90-run knock in the series finale. Her outstanding performance, which included a total of 343 runs, earned her the title of Player of the Series and led India to a 3-0 series victory.

Mandhana's consistency was further demonstrated in October when she concluded a challenging series against New Zealand with a stunning century at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. She ended the year with a brilliant 105 against Australia at the WACA. Despite India's loss in the match, Mandhana's century, which included 14 fours and one six, stood out. The rest of the Indian side collectively managed only seven boundaries in the innings.

Mandhana's performance against the West Indies was another highlight of her year. Although she narrowly missed a century, she scored two half-centuries, contributing significantly to India's series win. Her phenomenal performance throughout 2024 continues to solidify her status as one of the best in the game.

In related news, wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia was ruled out of the three-match women's One-day International (ODI) series against Australia due to a wrist injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Uma Chetry would replace Bhatia for the entire series. The series took place in December, with the first match being played at Brisbane on December 5, followed by the second game at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane, on December 8. The third ODI, a Day-Night affair, was played at the WACA Ground, Perth on December 11.

The Indian squad was led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana serving as her deputy. The selectors decided to give a chance to the inexperienced duo Tejal Hasabnis and Saima Thakor after impressing during the recent ODI series against New Zealand.

Mandhana's achievement is reminiscent of her 2018 performance when she first won the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award. Her consistent performance and dedication to the sport have made her a role model for aspiring cricketers worldwide.