All eyes are on Indian women's team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and singer-composer Palash Muchhal's wedding. The couple were supposed to get married on November 23, and the pre-wedding festivities were going on in full swing. Infact, PM Narendra Modi had also congratulated the couple for their wedding. However, things took a U-turn when Smriti Mandhana's father suffered a heart attack on the morning of his daughter's wedding.

He was admitted to the hospital the same day. Palash also reportedly suffered a viral infection and was admitted to the same hospital in Sangli, but was rushed back to Mumbai for further treatment. The wedding was postponed.

However, soon after the news of their wedding getting postponed went viral, many reports started circulating on Reddit and other social media platforms, where girls alleged that Palash cheated and claimed he had flings and one-night stands with wedding choreographers during his pre-wedding festivities.

But the wedding choreographers, Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz Khan, dismissed the false reports and said they aren't involved.

After Smriti's father got discharged from Sangli hospital and Palash got discharged from the Mumbai hospital, on Tuesday, it was reported that Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal are all set to get married on December 7.

Social media blew up with reports that the pre-wedding festivities have already begun. It all started when a Reddit post claimed that the wedding is going to happen on December 7. However, the post was deleted in no time.

Smriti's brother, Shravan Mandhana, jumped in fast to clear things up. As per HT City, he said nobody has picked a new date, and the online chatter doesn't have any truth to it. "I have no idea where these rumours are coming from. The wedding is still postponed," he said, putting a stop to the confusion for now.

However, an asttogloer claimed that Smriti Mandhana will get married in 2027.

As for Smriti and Palash, they haven't said a word about the cheating rumours. The only sign they've given is a subtle update: both added an evil-eye emoji to their Instagram bios.

Smrti Mandhana will marry in 2027...!! — Prashanth Kini (@AstroPrashanth9) December 2, 2025

On Monday, days after his discharge, Palash was spotted at the airport with his family. He smiled for the paps. Rumours were rife that Palash might be heading for his marriage.