Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal were supposed to get married on November 23, 2025. Following her father's heart attack, the family decided to postpone the wedding. However, a few days later, several screenshots surfaced on social media showing Palash allegedly having flings with girls while he was in a relationship with Smriti.

Smriti even removed the wedding photos. One of the females, named Mary D'Costa, shared screenshots of Palash chatting with her. She even claimed that she had never met him, but the chats happened in May 2025, and at that time, no one believed her.

Palash's mother and sister, Palak, kept stating that the wedding was delayed, not cancelled.

Amid Palash's past gaining limelight and many girls claiming to have flings with him, Smriti's maintaining silence confirmed that something was wrong.

Smriti Mandhana's wedding with Palash Muchhal called off

However, with ongoing chatter over whether the wedding was postponed or delayed and if all was well, Smriti Mandhana took to Instagram to break her silence. She confirmed that the families have called off the wedding after weeks of speculation.

On Sunday, Smriti Mandanna released an official statement on Instagram regarding the matter and added that she would like to end the matter by setting the record straight.

"Over the past few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation around my life, and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," Mandhana said.

"I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace," she added.

Palaash Muchhal's statement after Smriti Mandhana calls off wedding

Palash Muchhal released his side of the statement and said that he will now move on from his relationship with Smriti Mandhana.

He also added that he would take strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content against him on social media.

"I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It's the most difficult phase of my life, and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs," Palash Muchhal said in a statement.

"I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand. While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time," he concluded.

Palash flaunts his engagement ring during his visit to Premanand Maharaj

Recently, the Indian music composer was spotted by a netizen visiting Premanand Maharaj at his ashram in Vrindavan called Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj.

In a post on Reddit, the user shared, "I was watching the discussion by Premanand Maharaj ji on December 2nd, and I am certain that the masked individual in the front is Palash. I noticed he has the same mehendi on his fingers. I verified his mehendi photos and the NaamJap mala bag he carries."

In the photo, Palash was seen wearing a wedding ring and had mehendi on his hands.

A comment on the post further solidified the piece of news with details such as his bodyguard and his mother being a part of the clip, with the absence of his father. Moreover, actor Rajpal Yadav was reportedly spotted with him as well.

Fans spot Smriti Mandanna's wedding ring missing in the ad

On the other hand, Smriti returned to Instagram with a promotional video for a popular toothpaste brand, in which she recalled a piece of advice from former India captain Rahul Dravid on the importance of oral health.

While many fans welcomed her back online, a section of followers quickly noticed that Smriti was not wearing her engagement ring in the video. Just two days after fans noticed the missing wedding ring, Smriti and Palash officially shared that they had broken up and sought privacy.