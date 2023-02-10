Congratulations are in order! Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle married Arjun Bhalla in Rajasthan's Khimsar Fort a heritage hotel, in the presence of close family members and friends, The intimate wedding had nearly 50 guests from both sides.

The first picture of the bride and groom has surfaced on the internet

For the wedding, the bride wore an elegant red lehenga. while Arjun was seen in a white sherwani in their wedding photo.

While mom Smriti wore looked stunning in a red saree.

The groom, who arrived on a white mare, was welcomed by Ms Irani, her husband Zubin Irani, former Rajasthan minister Gajendra Singh and other members of the bride's family.

The newlywed posed together near some floral decorations inside the grand Khimsar Fort. Another picture from a night-time function shows Shanelle and Arjun posing near a pond, next to a huge tree decorated with lights.

Take a look at Shanelle Irani and Arjun Bhalla's first pics as husband and wife

One of the photos from Smriti Irani's daughter's wedding ceremony has been posted by BJP leader Tane Singh Sodha. He captioned it as, "Attended the marriage ceremony of respected Mrs. Smriti Irani ji's daughter and conveyed greetings."

Pre-wedding festivities

As per reports, their wedding festivities began on February 7 with haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.

The couple got engaged at the fort itself in 2021, glimpses of which were shared by Smriti Irani on Instagram.

What does Shanelle Irani do?

Shanelle Irani is a lawyer and has reportedly studied at Government Law College, Mumbai. Later, she earned her LLM degree from Georgetown University Law Centre in Washington DC, as per reports.

What does Arjun do?

Arjun Bhalla is a Canada-based lawyer, he was born in Canada.

Before being Smriti Irani

Before starting her political career, Smriti Irani was seen as Tulsi Virani in the 2000s in Ekta Kapoor's famous TV show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She is currently serving as the union minister of women and child development. She is the Lok Sabha MP from Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

For the unversed, Shanelle is Smriti Irani's husband Zubin Irani's daughter from his first marriage with Mona. Smriti and Zubin have two kids together, a son Zohr and a daughter Zoish.