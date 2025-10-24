The year 2025 seems to be all about unexpected crossovers and jaw-dropping TV moments. After Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 brought back Sakshi Tanwar as Parvati, fans have been buzzing for a Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii reboot.

But just when audiences thought Ektaa Kapoor couldn't surprise them further, the makers dropped another banger episode, featuring none other than Bill Gates! The Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist made a virtual cameo on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, appearing via video call in the latest episode.

Aired on Thursday evening, the episode showed Tulsi Virani (played by Smriti Irani) speaking to Bill Gates about nutrition and maternal health, a scene that instantly broke the internet.

However, what truly caught netizens' attention wasn't the cameo, but the irony: Tulsi was seen video-calling Bill Gates using a MacBook instead of a Windows laptop! The hilarious detail sparked a flood of memes, jokes, and witty comments online.

Here are some of the funniest reactions from social media.

A user wrote, "If you're talking to Bill Gates, you should at least use a Windows laptop."

Others joked that the production team "tried to hide their guilt" by covering the Apple logo on the device."

The next user wrote, "This crossover was more random than expected."

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani described Gates' appearance on the show as a historic moment for Indian entertainment. "For far too long, issues concerning women's and children's health have remained on the margins of mainstream dialogue. This initiative is a powerful step towards changing that," she said in a statement.

Smriti added, "Kyunki has always been more than just a show; it's been a movement reflecting the realities of our society. With Bill Gates' presence, we're taking that spirit forward."

The second season of the show began in July 2025. The first season of the daily soap ran from 2000 to 2008 for 1,800 episodes.