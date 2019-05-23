Congress president Rahul Gandhi faced a tough battle from BJP candidate and Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Now, it seems that the Congress chief is trailing for over 35,000 votes.

As the Lok Sabha election results pour in, the constituency is witnessing a see-saw battle between the Gandhi scion and Union textile minister Smriti Irani. Irani is leading by nearly 35,899 votes. So far, Gandhi has received 2,63,102 votes, while the Union minister has won 2,99,0012 votes.

Addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said, "Respect that India has chosen Narendra Modi as PM." Conceding his defeat in Amethi, the Congress leader congratulated PM Modi.

An estimated 67.11 per cent of the 90.99 crore electors decided the fate of over 8,000 candidates who were in the fray for 542 seats. This is the highest ever voter turnout in Indian parliamentarian elections.